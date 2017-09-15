UX Techno

3 ways to check open ports in Linux with respective service-process

It is very important to check open ports in Linux for security purposes. This helps sysadmin to find any intrusion on system. This article will quickly guide you about, How to check open ports in Linux with respective service-process.check open ports in Linux

How to check open ports in Linux with respective service-process?

There are various ways by which we can determine open-listening ports on Linux.

1. Check open ports in Linux using netstat command

In basic form netstat commands display or prints information about network connections and routing table etc. However same command along with the below parameter can be used to check open ports in Linux.

Command:

Output:

Here in this above output command displays all TCP as well as UDP ports. If in case you want to filter it further, Lets say you want to find out the process or service used by port 80 follow below command.

In the above command port is being used by httpd service with PID 1086.

2. Check open ports in Linux using lsof utility

lsof utility basically display list of open files. However with some parameter tweaks we can able to check open ports in Linux also. By default its not installed on system please follow below sets of commands for installation according to flavour of Linux.

Command:

Output:

In case you want to have more details about port 80 you can use below command:

Here in this above output you can clearly mentioned that, port 80 is being used by http service having PID 1086.

3. Check open ports in Linux using nmap

Nmap is an port scanning tool used in Linux. Its not installed on Linux systems by default. You need to install it using below command.

Once its installed used below command to check open ports in Linux using below command.

Command:

Output:

In the above output we can able to check open ports very easily.

In case you want to explore more about networking commands in Linux follow this article.

 

