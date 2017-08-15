UX Techno

4 ways to find number of CPU-Cores in Linux

In my earlier post we had discuss about how to find top CPU consuming in Linux. Now we are going to discuss about how to find number of CPU-Cores in Linux.find number of CPU-Cores in Linux

Question: How to find number of CPU-Cores in Linux.

  • Using Proc filesystem

In order to find number of CPU-Cores in Linux we can take help of proc file system. This proc is an pseudo filesystem which keeps track of run-time environment. To Learn more about Proc file-system follow this link.

In order to get cpu information you need to simply cat “/proc/cpuinfo” file within proc. This gives in depth information about the CPU such as vendor_id, cpu family, model, cpu MHz etc. as below:

Hence to find number of CPU-Cores in Linux with exact details use below commands:

Here in this case we have got 4 CPU’s ,numbers ranging from 0 to 3.

  • Using lscpu command

You can also find number of CPU-Cores in Linux using lscpu command.

In the above out put it’s clearly mentioned number of CPU’s as 4 against the “CPU(s)” heading.

  • Using nproc command

This nproc command helps you find number of CPU-Cores in Linux directly without any grep or calculation as below.

  • Using dmidecode command

dmidecode command also gives information about CPU along with other hardware information such as System Information, Chassis Information. To get exact or find number of CPU-Cores in Linux with dmidecode command you need to grep it with the word CPU as below:

 

Linux

