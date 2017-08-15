4 ways to find number of CPU-Cores in Linux

In my earlier post we had discuss about how to find top CPU consuming in Linux. Now we are going to discuss about how to find number of CPU-Cores in Linux.

Question: How to find number of CPU-Cores in Linux.

Using Proc filesystem

In order to find number of CPU-Cores in Linux we can take help of proc file system. This proc is an pseudo filesystem which keeps track of run-time environment. To Learn more about Proc file-system follow this link.

In order to get cpu information you need to simply cat “/proc/cpuinfo” file within proc. This gives in depth information about the CPU such as vendor_id, cpu family, model, cpu MHz etc. as below:

[root@ip-172-31-16-14 ~]# cat /proc/cpuinfo processor : 0 vendor_id : GenuineIntel cpu family : 6 model : 63 model name : Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E5-2676 v3 @ 2.40GHz stepping : 2 microcode : 0x25 cpu MHz : 2394.660 cache size : 30720 KB physical id : 0 siblings : 4 core id : 0 cpu cores : 4 apicid : 0 initial apicid : 0 fpu : yes fpu_exception : yes cpuid level : 13 wp : yes flags : fpu vme de pse tsc msr pae mce cx8 apic sep mtrr pge mca cmov pat pse36 clflush mmx fxsr sse sse2 ht syscall nx pdpe1gb rdtscp lm constant_tsc rep_good nopl xtopology eagerfpu pni pclmulqdq ssse3 fma cx16 pcid sse4_1 sse4_2 x2apic movbe popcnt tsc_deadline_timer aes xsave avx f16c rdrand hypervisor lahf_lm abm fsgsbase bmi1 avx2 smep bmi2 erms invpcid xsaveopt bogomips : 4789.01 clflush size : 64 cache_alignment : 64 address sizes : 46 bits physical, 48 bits virtual power management: -----OUTPUT TRUNCATED---------------------------

Hence to find number of CPU-Cores in Linux with exact details use below commands:

[root@ip-172-31-16-14 ~]# cat /proc/cpuinfo|grep processor processor : 0 processor : 1 processor : 2 processor : 3 [root@ip-172-31-16-14 ~]# cat /proc/cpuinfo|grep processor|wc -l 4

Here in this case we have got 4 CPU’s ,numbers ranging from 0 to 3.

Using lscpu command

You can also find number of CPU-Cores in Linux using lscpu command.

[root@ip-172-31-16-14 ~]# lscpu Architecture: x86_64 CPU op-mode(s): 32-bit, 64-bit Byte Order: Little Endian CPU(s): 4 On-line CPU(s) list: 0-3 Thread(s) per core: 1 Core(s) per socket: 4 Socket(s): 1 NUMA node(s): 1 Vendor ID: GenuineIntel CPU family: 6 Model: 63 Model name: Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU E5-2676 v3 @ 2.40GHz Stepping: 2 CPU MHz: 2394.660 BogoMIPS: 4789.01 Hypervisor vendor: Xen Virtualization type: full L1d cache: 32K L1i cache: 32K L2 cache: 256K L3 cache: 30720K NUMA node0 CPU(s): 0-3

In the above out put it’s clearly mentioned number of CPU’s as 4 against the “CPU(s)” heading.

Using nproc command

This nproc command helps you find number of CPU-Cores in Linux directly without any grep or calculation as below.

[root@ip-172-31-16-14 ~]# nproc 4 [root@ip-172-31-16-14 ~]#

Using dmidecode command

dmidecode command also gives information about CPU along with other hardware information such as System Information, Chassis Information. To get exact or find number of CPU-Cores in Linux with dmidecode command you need to grep it with the word CPU as below: