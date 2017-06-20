UX Techno

How to Run remote ssh command in Linux to Show result locally.

This is quite a common task for Linux system administrators, when there is need for execution of some command or a local Bash script from a one Linux server or Unix server on another remote Linux machine over SSH.In this article you will find the examples of how to run remote ssh command in Linux to Show result locally.Run remote ssh command in Linux

Basic syntax to run remote ssh command in Linux

Here:

ssh –> is the protocol or command being used for making connection with remote server.

USER –> is the username on remote server.

HOST –> is the remote host on which you want to execute remote command.

Command –> is the command that you want to execute on remote host.

Examples:

  • Lets say you want to have the mount point details of the remote server.

Run remote ssh command in Linux

In the above example system will prompt you for the password of your name on remote host. Since we have configured password less ssh between two servers , system performed it without password prompt. In case you want to configure password less ssh between two server please read this article.

  • In case you want to have result of uptime command on the remote host.

  • Even you can reboot the server remotely.

Run remote ssh command in Linux to Stop or Start any process or service.

  • In case you want to stop the httpd process on the remote host.

Since in the above example command consists of more than one word you need to enclose entire command in quotes ” “.

  • Now to start it again this httpd service use below command.

  • Lets check the status of httpd service remotely using below command:

How to get output in the local Linux file by executing command on remote host.

In case you want to have the output of command executed on the remote host kindly follow below method.

Here in the above example we have executed memory utilisation check command on the remote host and redirected the output of the same to local file “/tmp/memory.txt”. Once done you can check the contents of the file using cat command.

