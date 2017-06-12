How to Mount S3 Bucket on Linux CentOS, RHEL and Ubuntu using S3FS

UX Techno

Amazon S3 is a cloud based web service interface where we can store and retrieve any amount of data. In order to upload your data, first you need to create an S3 bucket in one of the Amazon regions. In case you want to access this data in Bucket on Linux system you need to Mount S3 Bucket on Linux flavors such as CentOS, RHEL and Ubuntu.Mount S3 Bucket on Linux

Want to Mount S3 Bucket on Linux?

Use S3FS Solution!!!

In order to mount Mount S3 Bucket on Linux we can use S3FS solution which is FUSE (File System in User Space). Using this we can use commands like cp, mv on the system. In simple word you can mount the s3 bucket on Linux just as another hard disk or Mount point.

Prerequisites:

  1. You must create s3 bucket in AWS console.

How to Mount s3 bucket on Linux?

Step 1: Remove Existing Packages

Login to your Ec2 instance. In case you don’t know how to login Please check this link.

First of all check whether you have already  installed any existing fuse or S3FS on your server. In case it exists , then remove it to avoid the conflicts on the server.

Step 2: Install dependency Packages.

Now you must install packages that are required for fuse and s3cmd.

Step 3: Download and Compile Latest Fuse.

Change your directory location to /usr/src using cd command then download and compile fuse source code. After compiling, add fuse to kernel. In our demo we are using fuse version 3.0.1.

Step 4: Download and Compile Latest S3FS

To download the latest version of s3FS change your directory to “/usr/src/” along with below list of commands.

Step 5:Setup Access Key

To configure s3fs you need both access key and secret key of your s3 AWS account .  You can get your security keys  Here.

NOTE:Kindly replace the AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY with your actual key values.

Step 5:Mount S3 Bucket on Linux

The final step would be to mount the s3 bucket on Linux flavors such as CentOS, RHEL and Ubuntu.

For this example, we are using s3 bucket name as 1bu and mount point as /s3mnt_pt.

In case you want to access your s3 bucket just use normal cd , ls command.

Conclusion:

So this is how we can use S3FS solution in order to Mount S3 Bucket on Linux flavors such as CentOS, RHEL and Ubuntu.

 

