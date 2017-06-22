9 Linux network command you should know about!!!

UX Techno

In simplest form network is computers connected together. But during connection issues we have to check the fault within network. Hence in this article we will be discussing diagnostic Linux network command that you should know!!Linux network command

1.Ping Linux Network command for connectivity check!!

In Linux or windows Ping is very basic network command used for checking the connectivity between servers or computers. Ping uses ICMP protocol to do so. Any IP or hostname to be check has to followed by ping command.

In the above example ping generates infinite requests, In order to limit the ping request use below method:

Here we have given limits to ping command upto 3 requests by using “-c” option.

2.ifconfig Linux Network command for interface config

In Linux ifconfig command is used for configuring the network interface. Along with this it can also be used to check current interfaces, IP address and also mac id of the interface as below:

3. ifup & ifdown Linux Network command for interface up/down

In case you want to bring down or bring up any perticular interface on Linux system you need to use ifdown & ifup command followed by the interface name. So in case you want to bring down the network interface “eth0” then your command would be:

And to bring this up use below command.

4. route Linux Network command for routing table

With the help of route command you can view or modify the routing table in Linux system,

If in case you want to add the route follow below basic syntax to add the route:

Same route can be deleted using command structure as below:

In order to add the default gateway in Linux follow below syntax:

5. tcpdump Linux Network command for packet capturing

Using tcpdump command you can capture the packets flowing within the network. Basically it dumps the data about the traffic on your network, which can be inspected later on.

6. nslookup Linux Network command for DNS query

nslookup is a tool used for  querying the Domain Name System (DNS) to obtain domain name or IP address mapping or for any other specific DNS record.

Linux network command

7. whois Linux Network command for Domain details!!!

Using whois command you can able to check the details like “Registrar, Name Server , Status & also expiry date of domain” about the domain owner.

Same results can be achieved using “https://www.whois.com/” in your browser.

8. traceroute Linux Network command for packet flow 

Traceroute command helps us to find how the packets taken the route to reach the destination IP.

In case you get tracerout command not found error , install it using below command on RHEL.

for Ubuntu.

9. host Linux Network command for DNS lookup!!

In Linux Host is an DNS lookup utility available in Linux. Using host command we can able to translate the domain name into to IP and vice versa.

