7 Funny commands in Linux

Linux is funny and humorous. Don’t you believe? Then check below funny commands in Linux. You are certainly gonna enjoy these commands.

Funny commands in Linux

Finger: This commands coincides with human organ parts. However this commands actually displays the information related to users.

[root@rhel1 ~]# finger mann Login: mann Name: Directory: /home/mann Shell: /bin/bash Last login Tue Jul 4 05:48 (EDT) on pts/2 No mail. No Plan. [root@rhel1 ~]# 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 [ root @ rhel1 ~ ] # finger mann Login : mann Name : Directory : / home / mann Shell : / bin / bash Last login Tue Jul 4 05 : 48 ( EDT ) on pts / 2 No mail . No Plan . [ root @ rhel1 ~ ] #

In case you want to learn about finger follow this link.

Touch

With touch command you can able to create blank file. Nothing else however in human world it means be in contact ;-).

[root@rhel1 ~]# touch file.txt [root@rhel1 ~]# ls -al file.txt -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 0 Jul 5 01:50 file.txt [root@rhel1 ~]# 1 2 3 4 [ root @ rhel1 ~ ] # touch file.txt [ root @ rhel1 ~ ] # ls -al file.txt - rw - r -- r -- . 1 root root 0 Jul 5 01 : 50 file . txt [ root @ rhel1 ~ ] #

Strip

Strip is another command within Linux used for discarding all symbols from object files. In real life, it meant for the removal of coverings!!!!

Know more about strip command.

Sleep

This commands actually wait for seconds specified after the command before further execution. There is no need to explain what is mean by sleep for lazy person!!!!

dog

At the first place although this commands look like name of animal however in the world of Linux (Ubuntu) its utility commands used for “Distributed storage system” more details here.

cat

After dog how can Linux exclude his another friend in the real world yes there is command called “cat”. This command is used for displaying the contents of flat file.

[root@rhel1 ~]# cat file.txt Welcome to UxTechno!!!! [root@rhel1 ~]# 1 2 3 [ root @ rhel1 ~ ] # cat file.txt Welcome to UxTechno ! ! ! ! [ root @ rhel1 ~ ] #

yes



You might thinking it may be answer to human question however in Linux its used for echoing continues string to the given command. Read more about yes commands here.

[root@rhel1 mann]# yes n |rm * rm: remove regular empty file ‘1.txt’? rm: remove regular empty file ‘2.txt’? rm: remove regular empty file ‘3.txt’? rm: remove regular empty file ‘4.txt’? rm: remove regular empty file ‘5.txt’? [root@rhel1 mann]# ll total 0 -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 0 Jun 24 08:09 1.txt -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 0 Jun 24 08:09 2.txt -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 0 Jun 24 08:09 3.txt -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 0 Jun 24 08:09 4.txt -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 0 Jun 24 08:09 5.txt [root@rhel1 mann]# 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 [ root @ rhel1 mann ] # yes n |rm * rm : remove regular empty file ‘ 1.txt ’ ? rm : remove regular empty file ‘ 2.txt ’ ? rm : remove regular empty file ‘ 3.txt ’ ? rm : remove regular empty file ‘ 4.txt ’ ? rm : remove regular empty file ‘ 5.txt ’ ? [ root @ rhel1 mann ] # ll total 0 - rw - r -- r -- . 1 root root 0 Jun 24 08 : 09 1.txt - rw - r -- r -- . 1 root root 0 Jun 24 08 : 09 2.txt - rw - r -- r -- . 1 root root 0 Jun 24 08 : 09 3.txt - rw - r -- r -- . 1 root root 0 Jun 24 08 : 09 4.txt - rw - r -- r -- . 1 root root 0 Jun 24 08 : 09 5.txt [ root @ rhel1 mann ] #

Now along with above normal command here are some funny commands in Linux with some added flavors!!!

[root@rhel1 ~]# man woman No manual entry for woman [root@rhel1 ~]# 1 2 3 [ root @ rhel1 ~ ] # man woman No manual entry for woman [ root @ rhel1 ~ ] #

[root@rhel1 ~]# make baby make: *** No rule to make target `baby'. Stop. [root@rhel1 ~]# 1 2 3 [ root @ rhel1 ~ ] # make baby make : * * * No rule to make target ` baby ' . Stop . [ root @ rhel1 ~ ] #

Off course there is no space for virus in Linux world!!!!

[root@rhel1 ~]# virus -bash: virus: command not found [root@rhel1 ~]# 1 2 3 [ root @ rhel1 ~ ] # virus - bash : virus : command not found [ root @ rhel1 ~ ] #

Get your free copy of shell scripting guide in PDF format!!!!

Download This Book: Click Here!!