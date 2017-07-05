UX Techno

Platform for learning UNIX & LINUX technologies

7 Funny commands in Linux

By Leave a Comment

Linux is funny and humorous. Don’t you believe? Then check below funny commands in Linux. You are certainly gonna enjoy these commands.Funny commands in Linux

Funny commands in Linux

  • Finger:

    This commands coincides with human organ parts. However this commands actually displays the information related to users.

In case you want to learn about finger follow this link.

  • Touch

With touch command you can able to create blank file. Nothing else however in human world it means be in contact ;-).

  • Strip

Strip is another command within Linux used for discarding all symbols from object files. In real life, it meant for the removal of coverings!!!!

Know more about strip command.

  • Sleep

This commands actually wait for seconds specified after the command before further execution. There is no need to explain what is mean by sleep for lazy person!!!!

  • dog

At the first place although this commands look like name of animal however in the world of Linux (Ubuntu) its utility commands used for “Distributed storage system” more details here.

  • cat

After dog how can Linux exclude his another friend in the real world yes there is command called “cat”. This command is used for displaying the contents of flat file.

  • yes

You might thinking it may be answer to human question however in Linux its used for echoing continues string to the given command. Read more about yes commands here.

Now along with above normal command here are some funny commands in Linux with some added flavors!!!

Off course there is no space for virus in Linux world!!!!

Get your free copy of shell scripting guide in PDF format!!!!

Download This Book: Click Here!!

Filed Under: Linux

If this post helped you by any means, then Please
Support Us! by making Payment Payment Link.
Subscribe For RSS Feed::Here.
Like my facebook page FaceBook Page
Follow Us on Twitter:: Twitter
Follow Us on YouTube:: YouTube

Leave a Reply

Hey You!

Subscribe and Get latest updates in your mail box.

Thank you for sending! 

Hey You!

Subscribe and Get latest updates in your mail box.

Thank you for sending! 

Read more:
5 Simple Linux user modification methods on linux with /etc/passwd file.

User modification methods on linux Normally user creation is an easy task in Linux. Once the user is added to...

Close