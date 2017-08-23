UX Techno

How to install Stress on Linux For generating work load

By

install stress on Linux

Want to put some stress|work load ( CPU or memory) on your Linux server. Learn how to install Stress on Linux so that,  you can easily manage the activity of putting work-load on your Linux server.

How to install Stress on Linux?

  • Enable EPEL repository:

To begin activity of “Install stress on Linux” You need to first enable EPEL repository.

Enabling EPEL repository helps you to install some standard open source software’s using YUM command in Linux. Basically this is what I did on my RHEL7 64 bit server for the same.

  • Install stress on Linux

In the next step you need to install stress utility using simple yum command as below:

For RHEL, Centos and Fedora

For Ubuntu and Debian:

How to put sample load and test the same on Linux using stress?

Lets put memory load on server using strss utility and capture it using free command.

  • Capture the current memory utilisation prior to executing stress command.

  • Now execute below command on the server which puts load with two workers having each load of 128M memory.

  • Now capture the memory utilisation one more time.

You can easily figured out that, memory utilisation increased and stress utility is the reason behind it!

Filed Under: Linux

