Quick Guide: How to Linux get ip address

This post will quickly guide about how to Linux get ip address, subnet and related networking information.Linux get ip address

Ifconfig – command for Linux get ip address:

In Linux in order to check or get Linux ip address you need to use command “/sbin/ifconfig”.Along with the ip address it also It displays Mac address, subnet mask and other information.

Sample Output

To get only the ip address in the above out put which will also remove loop back lo entry from the output use below command:

As per the output above “192.168.49.180” is the ip address of the Linux system which is being assigned to the interface eth0.

In case you have multiple interface card or Ethernet card such eth0, eth1 … ethn. Then to get  ip address of specific Ethernet you need to specify in the ifconfig command as below.

ip addr show – command for Linux get ip address:

As per the recommendation we must use ip addr show in Linux get ip address.

ip r l -command for Linux get ip address:

There is one more easy to use command in Linux to get or find ip address , as below:

 

