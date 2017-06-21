Awesome way to run-execute multiple remote commands-shell scripts using ssh in Linux / UNIX.

UX Techno

In my previous article , we have discussed about how we can execute remote command over ssh in Linux/Unix. What if we want to execute multiple commands or shell script? In this article we will be discussing about how to run-execute multiple remote commands-shell scripts using ssh in Linux / UNIX.run-execute multiple remote commands-shell scripts using ssh

Now you are very much aware about executing single remote command using ssh as below:

Syntax to run-execute multiple remote commands-shell scripts using ssh

Here:

  • Simple Multiple remote commands using ssh

Lets say you want to have the output of df command and uptime command in one go, then follow below command:

  • Conditional Multiple remote commands using ssh

You can even execute conditional flow described in this article. For example you want to execute second command only if first command is successfully executed.

Here in this case second command “cd” is executed remotely only if mkdir command executed successfully.  Please make sure you enclose your multiple commands in  quotes ” “.

  • Remote sudo commands using ssh

Even you can execute remote commands using sudo facility available in Linux as below:

Note: Make sure you include “-t” option since sudo requires interactive shell , Otherwise you will get below message:

  • Multiple remote commands using Here doc

Another awesome method for executing multiple remote commands is using “Here document”.In this we enclose our list of commands within a tag word like “HERE” in the below example. Basically it signifies start and stop of the commands.

Basic Syntax:

Basically in this type we enclose our commands withing two common words. In the above syntax we have used “HERE” for indicating start and stop of commands.

Example:

In above example we have used “-T” option to remove the “Pseudo-terminal will not be allocated because stdin is not a terminal.” message during execution.

Another example:

run-execute multiple remote commands-shell scripts using ssh

  • Multiple remote commands using Bash Script over ssh

You can also run-execute multiple remote commands within a bash script.  Here first need to write a local bash script as below:

Now Execute this local bash shell script using below method on remote Linux server as below:

In this way we can run-execute multiple remote commands-shell scripts using ssh on Linux/Unix server.

