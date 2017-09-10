4 Awesome ways to find top memory consuming processes in Linux.

In my earlier article we had discussed how to find top CPU consuming processes in Linux Now its time to find top memory consuming processes in Linux. This article will help you with how to quickly find top memory consuming processes in Linux.

1. Finding out top memory consuming processes in Linux using ps command.

There is one liner code available with ps command which will help you to find top memory consuming processes in Linux.

Command:

# ps -eo pid,ppid,cmd,%mem --sort=-%mem | head 1 # ps -eo pid,ppid,cmd,%mem --sort=-%mem | head

Sample Output:

[root@rhel ~]# ps -eo pid,ppid,cmd,%mem --sort=-%mem | head PID PPID CMD %MEM 1020 1016 stress --vm 2 --vm-bytes 12 11.2 1017 1015 stress --vm 2 --vm-bytes 12 9.6 1019 1016 stress --vm 2 --vm-bytes 12 4.9 1018 1015 stress --vm 2 --vm-bytes 12 2.7 746 1 /usr/bin/python -Es /usr/sb 2.0 1004 1002 stress --vm 2 --vm-bytes 12 1.7 544 520 /sbin/dhclient -d -q -sf /u 1.5 499 1 /usr/lib/polkit-1/polkitd - 0.9 520 1 /usr/sbin/NetworkManager -- 0.8 [root@rhel ~]# 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 [ root @ rhel ~ ] # ps -eo pid,ppid,cmd,%mem --sort=-%mem | head PID PPID CMD % MEM 1020 1016 stress -- vm 2 -- vm - bytes 12 11.2 1017 1015 stress -- vm 2 -- vm - bytes 12 9.6 1019 1016 stress -- vm 2 -- vm - bytes 12 4.9 1018 1015 stress -- vm 2 -- vm - bytes 12 2.7 746 1 / usr / bin / python - Es / usr / sb 2.0 1004 1002 stress -- vm 2 -- vm - bytes 12 1.7 544 520 / sbin / dhclient - d - q - sf / u 1.5 499 1 / usr / lib / polkit - 1 / polkitd - 0.9 520 1 / usr / sbin / NetworkManager -- 0.8 [ root @ rhel ~ ] #

Here output get sorted according to memory utilisation which will help you find out top memory consuming processes in Linux very easily.

2. Continuously monitoring top memory consuming processes in Linux.

If in case you need to monitor the output continuously. Below command which is using watch command comes very handy.

Command:

# watch "ps -eo pid,ppid,cmd,%mem --sort=-%mem | head" 1 # watch "ps -eo pid,ppid,cmd,%mem --sort=-%mem | head"

Sample output:

[root@rhel ~]# watch "ps -eo pid,ppid,cmd,%mem --sort=-%mem | head" Every 2.0s: ps -eo pid,ppid,cmd,%mem --sort=-%mem | head Sun Sep 10 11:45:17 2017 PID PPID CMD %MEM 1004 1002 stress --vm 2 --vm-bytes 12 12.9 1003 1002 stress --vm 2 --vm-bytes 12 12.0 1018 1015 stress --vm 2 --vm-bytes 12 10.2 1020 1016 stress --vm 2 --vm-bytes 12 9.6 1017 1015 stress --vm 2 --vm-bytes 12 8.0 1019 1016 stress --vm 2 --vm-bytes 12 5.7 746 1 /usr/bin/python -Es /usr/sb 2.0 544 520 /sbin/dhclient -d -q -sf /u 1.5 499 1 /usr/lib/polkit-1/polkitd - 0.9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 [ root @ rhel ~ ] # watch "ps -eo pid,ppid,cmd,%mem --sort=-%mem | head" Every 2.0s : ps - eo pid , ppid , cmd , % mem -- sort = - % mem | head Sun Sep 10 11 : 45 : 17 2017 PID PPID CMD % MEM 1004 1002 stress -- vm 2 -- vm - bytes 12 12.9 1003 1002 stress -- vm 2 -- vm - bytes 12 12.0 1018 1015 stress -- vm 2 -- vm - bytes 12 10.2 1020 1016 stress -- vm 2 -- vm - bytes 12 9.6 1017 1015 stress -- vm 2 -- vm - bytes 12 8.0 1019 1016 stress -- vm 2 -- vm - bytes 12 5.7 746 1 / usr / bin / python - Es / usr / sb 2.0 544 520 / sbin / dhclient - d - q - sf / u 1.5 499 1 / usr / lib / polkit - 1 / polkitd - 0.9

3. Top memory consuming processes in Linux using top command.

The same output of the ps command can also be achieved using the native top command in Linux to find top memory consuming processes in Linux.

Command:

# top -o %MEM -b -n 1|head -n 12|tail -6 1 # top -o %MEM -b -n 1|head -n 12|tail -6

Sample output:

[root@rhel ~]# top -o %MEM -b -n 1|head -n 12|tail -6 PID USER PR NI VIRT RES SHR S %CPU %MEM TIME+ COMMAND 1020 root 20 0 138340 131112 132 R 18.8 12.9 4:27.36 stress 1018 root 20 0 138340 71416 132 R 18.8 7.0 4:27.36 stress 1017 root 20 0 138340 55032 132 R 12.5 5.4 4:27.35 stress 1004 root 20 0 138340 52404 132 R 6.2 5.2 4:36.68 stress 1003 root 20 0 138340 27640 132 R 18.8 2.7 4:36.69 stress [root@rhel ~]# 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 [ root @ rhel ~ ] # top -o %MEM -b -n 1|head -n 12|tail -6 PID USER PR NI VIRT RES SHR S % CPU % MEM TIME + COMMAND 1020 root 20 0 138340 131112 132 R 18.8 12.9 4 : 27.36 stress 1018 root 20 0 138340 71416 132 R 18.8 7.0 4 : 27.36 stress 1017 root 20 0 138340 55032 132 R 12.5 5.4 4 : 27.35 stress 1004 root 20 0 138340 52404 132 R 6.2 5.2 4 : 36.68 stress 1003 root 20 0 138340 27640 132 R 18.8 2.7 4 : 36.69 stress [ root @ rhel ~ ] #

4. Find Top memory consuming processes in Linux using htop command.

There is one more utility called htop which will help you to find the top cpu consuming processes in Linux. In case its not installed by default follow this article.

Command:

[root@rhel1 ~]# htop 1 [ root @ rhel1 ~ ] # htop

Once you execute htop command, a continuous running window will open same like top as below:

In order to sort out the processes by memory utilisation simply press “F6” button and then select memory and hit enter. You will able to see the processes sorted according to memory utilisation as below:

Now Learn Linux in 5 Days!!!!

Download This Book: Click Here!!