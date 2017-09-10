UX Techno

Platform for learning UNIX & LINUX technologies




4 Awesome ways to find top memory consuming processes in Linux.

By Leave a Comment

In my earlier article we had discussed how to find top CPU consuming processes in Linux Now its time to find top memory consuming processes in Linux. This article will help you with how to quickly find top memory consuming processes in Linux.find top memory consuming processes in Linux

1. Finding out  top memory consuming processes in Linux using ps command.

There is one liner code available with ps command which will help you  to find top memory consuming processes in Linux.

Command:

Sample Output:

Here output get sorted according to memory utilisation which will help you find out top memory consuming processes in Linux very easily.

2. Continuously monitoring top memory consuming processes in Linux.

If in case you need to monitor the output continuously. Below command which is using watch command comes very handy.

Command:

Sample output:

3. Top memory consuming processes in Linux using top command.

The same output of the ps command can also be achieved using the native top command in Linux to find top memory consuming processes in Linux.

Command:

Sample output:

4. Find Top memory consuming processes in Linux using htop command.

There is one more utility called htop which will help you to find the top cpu consuming processes in Linux.  In case its not installed by default follow this article.

Command:

Once you execute htop command, a continuous running window will open same like top as below:

top memory consuming processes in Linux

In order to sort out the processes by memory utilisation  simply press “F6” button and then select memory and hit enter. You will able to see the processes sorted according to memory utilisation as below:

top memory consuming processes in Linux

Now Learn Linux in 5 Days!!!!

Download This Book: Click Here!!

Filed Under: Linux

If this post helped you by any means, then Please
Support Us! by making Payment Payment Link.
Subscribe For RSS Feed::Here.
Like my facebook page FaceBook Page
Follow Us on Twitter:: Twitter
Follow Us on YouTube:: YouTube

Leave a Reply

Hey You!

Subscribe and Get latest updates in your mail box.

Thank you for sending! 

Hey You!

Subscribe and Get latest updates in your mail box.

Thank you for sending! 

Read more:
How to Setup Linux RAID 1 Device on RHEL

Setting up Linux RAID 1 Configuring LINUX RAID 1 is very essential as its provides redundancy. RAID partitions allows advanced features...

Close