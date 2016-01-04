How to Change Linux I/O Scheduler

Linux I/O Scheduler is a process of accessing the block I/O from storage volumes. I/O scheduling is sometimes called disk scheduling. Linux I/O scheduler works by managing a block device’s request queue. It selects the order of requests in the queue and at what time each request is sent to the block device. Linux I/O Scheduler manages the request queue with the goal of reducing seeks, which results in great extent for global throughput.

There are following I/O Scheduler present on Linux:

noop – is often the best choice for memory-backed block devices cfq – A fairness-oriented scheduler. It tries to maintain system-wide fairness of I/O bandwidth. Deadline – A latency-oriented I/O scheduler. Each I/O request has got a deadline assigned. Anticipatory – conceptually similar to deadline, but with more heuristics to improve performance.

To View Current Disk scheduler:

# cat /sys/block/<Disk_Name>/queue/scheduler 1 # cat /sys/block/<Disk_Name>/queue/scheduler

Let’s assume that , disk name is /dev/sdc, type:

# cat /sys/block/sdc/queue/scheduler noop anticipatory deadline [cfq] 1 2 # cat /sys/block/sdc/queue/scheduler noop anticipatory deadline [ cfq ]

To change Linux I/O Scheduler For A Hard Disk:

To set a specific scheduler, simply type below command:

# echo {SCHEDULER-NAME} > /sys/block/<Disk_Name>/queue/scheduler 1 # echo {SCHEDULER-NAME} > /sys/block/<Disk_Name>/queue/scheduler

For example,to set noop scheduler, enter:

# echo noop > /sys/block/sdc/queue/scheduler 1 # echo noop > /sys/block/sdc/queue/scheduler

The above change is valid till reboot of the server , to make this change permanent across reboot follow below procedure:

Implement permanent setting by adding “elevator=noop” to the default para in the /boot/grub/menu.lst file

1. Create backup of menu.lst file

cp -p /boot/grub/menu.lst /boot/grub/menu.lst-backup 1 cp - p / boot / grub / menu . lst / boot / grub / menu . lst - backup

2. Update /boot/grub/menu.lst

Now add “elevator=noop” at the end of the line as below:

Example: