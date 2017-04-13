UX Techno

How to Make two Ec2 instances connect each other in AWS.

We build Ec2 instances like linux instances in aws. Sometime we need to make two Ec2 instances connect each other so that they can exchange files etc. However by default this communication is not available. We need to make some configuration changes to make two Ec2 instances connect each other. Here is quick way to do so.

Prerequisite:

We have got two linux ec2 instances as below:

make two Ec2 instances connect

Note down the IP and the security group ID details of two:

Initially when we try to ping these servers from each end test was unsuccessful as below:

Test1:

Test 2:

Now to make two Ec2 instances connect with each other follow below steps:

Step1: Goto Security group option in left pane under NETWORK & SECURITY option as below:

make two Ec2 instances connect

Step2: In the right side select security group “sg-0ce7d465” which is our security group for first instance. Click on edit option as below:

make two Ec2 instances connect

Step3: In the next popup window click on “Add Rule” button as below:

make two Ec2 instances connect

Step 4: Now Select All ICMP-ipv4 under Type drop-down,for Source tab select custom and in the next box enter the security group id of the other server which is “sg-d0e7d4b9” click on save button.

make two Ec2 instances connect

After above configuration we can able to ping the server “172.31.23.137” from the server 172.31.25.150 as below:

To make the communication open from other (server) end, follow the steps 1 to 3 for other security group “sg-d0e7d4b9” and in the step 4 enter below details and click save button.

make two Ec2 instances connect

After above configuration we can able to ping vice versa as below:

So this how we can make two Ec2 instances connect each other. In case of other ports or service please select particular service such as ssh, http or even NFS make sure you open the source with custom mentioning the security group id of the other server.

 

Filed Under: AWS

