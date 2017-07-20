Quick guide: How to resize AWS EC2 instance Scale up

Sometimes your current EC2 instance is over utilized meaning that, resources within EC2 instance such as CPU or memory are remaining at their peak all the time. In such case you need to scale up the EC2 instance. This article will quickly guide you about how to resize AWS EC2 instance (Backed by EBS volume) to match the load on the system. In case you want to resize your root EBS volume of EC2 instance follow this link.

How to resize AWS EC2 instance



In order to resize AWS EC2 instance which backed by EBS volume, basically need stop and start of the instance. Between stop and start instance you need to change the instance type of the EC2 instance.

Keep below points in mind while changing the instance type:

Its not possible to resize an instance that was launched from a PV (paravirtual) AMI to an instance type that is HVM(hardware virtual machine). Your Private IP got changed during AWS resize activity. All 64 Bit Amazon EC2 instance are supported. However only following 32 bit instance type are supported:

t2.nano

t2.micro

t2.small

t2.medium

c3.large

t1.micro

m1.small

m1.medium

c1.medium

So if you are resizing a 32-bit instance, you can only use above instance types.

In our demo we have currently “t2.micro” instance. which has got 1 vCPU and 1 Gb of memory. You can confirm the the same from respective OS.

[root@rhel ~]# nproc 1 [root@rhel ~]# grep MemTotal /proc/meminfo MemTotal: 1014960 kB [root@rhel ~]# 1 2 3 4 5 [ root @ rhel ~ ] # nproc 1 [ root @ rhel ~ ] # grep MemTotal /proc/meminfo MemTotal : 1014960 kB [ root @ rhel ~ ] #

To increase the number of CPU and memory you need to change the instance type of as per below specification of instance type.

Family Type vCPUs Memory (GiB) Instance Storage (GB) General purpose t2.nano 1 0.5 EBS only General purpose t2.small 1 2 EBS only General purpose t2.medium 2 4 EBS only General purpose t2.large 2 8 EBS only General purpose t2.xlarge 4 16 EBS only General purpose t2.2xlarge 8 32 EBS only General purpose m4.large 2 8 EBS only General purpose m4.xlarge 4 16 EBS only General purpose m4.2xlarge 8 32 EBS only General purpose m4.4xlarge 16 64 EBS only General purpose m4.10xlarge 40 160 EBS only General purpose m4.16xlarge 64 256 EBS only Compute optimized c4.large 2 3.75 EBS only Compute optimized c4.xlarge 4 7.5 EBS only Compute optimized c4.2xlarge 8 15 EBS only Compute optimized c4.4xlarge 16 30 EBS only Compute optimized c4.8xlarge 36 60 EBS only Memory optimized r4.large 2 15.25 EBS only Memory optimized r4.xlarge 4 30.5 EBS only Memory optimized r4.2xlarge 8 61 EBS only Memory optimized r4.4xlarge 16 122 EBS only Memory optimized r4.8xlarge 32 244 EBS only Memory optimized r4.16xlarge 64 488 EBS only Memory optimized r3.large 2 15 1 x 32 (SSD) Memory optimized r3.xlarge 4 30.5 1 x 80 (SSD) Memory optimized r3.2xlarge 8 61 1 x 160 (SSD) Memory optimized r3.4xlarge 16 122 1 x 320 (SSD) Memory optimized r3.8xlarge 32 244 2 x 320 (SSD) Memory optimized x1.16xlarge 64 976 1 x 1920 Memory optimized x1.32xlarge 128 1952 2 x 1920 Storage optimized d2.xlarge 4 30.5 3 x 2048 Storage optimized d2.2xlarge 8 61 6 x 2048 Storage optimized d2.4xlarge 16 122 12 x 2048 Storage optimized d2.8xlarge 36 244 24 x 2048 Storage optimized i2.xlarge 4 30.5 1 x 800 (SSD) Storage optimized i2.2xlarge 8 61 2 x 800 (SSD) Storage optimized i2.4xlarge 16 122 4 x 800 (SSD) Storage optimized i2.8xlarge 32 244 8 x 800 (SSD) Storage optimized i3.large 2 15.25 1 x 475 (SSD) Storage optimized i3.xlarge 4 30.5 1 x 950 (SSD) Storage optimized i3.2xlarge 8 61 1 x 1900 (SSD) Storage optimized i3.4xlarge 16 122 2 x 1900 (SSD) Storage optimized i3.8xlarge 32 244 4 x 1900 (SSD) Storage optimized i3.16xlarge 64 488 8 x 1900 (SSD)

Please follow this Link in case you need more details about instance type.

So our resulted instance type will be “t2.xlarge” which will have 4 vCPUs and 16 Gb of memory.

Please follow below procedure to resize AWS EC2 instance (Backed by EBS volume only).

Step1: Take the backup.

It’s always advisable to keep the backup of the instance. You can either create AMI image or you can use snapshot to take the backup of the volume.

Step2: Stop the EC2 instance.

In order to stop the instance select the particular EC2 instance in EC2 console.

Click on Actions then select select Instance State , and then choose Stop .

then select select , and then choose . In the next popup dialog box, choose Yes, Stop.

Step3: Change the instance type.

Now select the instance, click on Actions , select Instance Settings , and then choose Change Instance Type .

, select , and then choose . Now select the Instance Type that you want.

Please note that incompatible instance type will not be available for selection.

Click on Apply to accept the new settings.

Here we have selected t2.xlarge since we need 4 vCPUs and 16 Gb of memory.

Step3: Start the EC2 instance.

In order to start the instance select the particular EC2 instance in EC2 console.

Click on Actions then select select Instance State, and then choose Start.

Confirmation:

Try to login to EC2 instance. Check the number of CPU and memory.

[root@rhel ~]# nproc 4 [root@rhel ~]# grep MemTotal /proc/meminfo MemTotal: 16004804 kB [root@rhel ~]# 1 2 3 4 5 [ root @ rhel ~ ] # nproc 4 [ root @ rhel ~ ] # grep MemTotal /proc/meminfo MemTotal : 16004804 kB [ root @ rhel ~ ] #

This confirms that, we have successfully resize AWS EC2 instance.