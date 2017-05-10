Along with all the other flavours of Linux , Ubuntu AMI is also available on AWS for installation. This post will describe how to install Ubuntu in AWS.

Install Ubuntu in AWS

First of all you need to login to AWS console and click on “Launch instance” button on the console to start installation process for Ubuntu. Once you clicked Launch instance button system will ask you below options , Please choose following options during the process.

Choose an AMI in the classic instance wizard: Please select Ubuntu Server 16.04 LTS (HVM), SSD Volume Type . (Make sure you select Free Tier only check box in the left pane, just to make sure that you are using free services offered by AWS.). Click Next. Instance details: t2.micro,Click Next. Configure Instance Details: Do not change anything,Click Next. Add Storage: Keep it default i.e. 8 GB General purpose SSD,Click Next. Add Tags: Do not change anything,Click Next. Configure Security Group: Make sure port 22 is open from any so that you can access the server from anywhere and also make sure you need to open custom TCP port number 5901 in case you want access Ubuntu desktop remotely using VNC application or software. Click Review and launch. Create new key pair:Please do not forget to Create a new key pair. Give name for your key and download it on your computer with .pem extension. Now Launch your instance.

Once the instance is launched you can able to see the same under EC2 dashboard as below:

Now to login to this Ubuntu instance you will have to use default initial user name as “ubuntu”. In case you don’t know how to login to AWS EC2 instance Please follow these instructions.

This how your Putty terminal looks after login.