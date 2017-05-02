UX Techno

Default usernames in AWS for logging on to different Linux distros EC2 instance.

Every AMI publisher on EC2 decides default username is AWS credentials that should used to gain access to Linux distros Ec2 system using ssh. This post describes all default usernames in AWS for logging on to EC2 instance.

OS or Distros Default Username in AWS ec2
RHEL ec2-user
Debian admin
Ubuntu ubuntu
Fedora fedora
Amazon Linux ec2-user
SUSE root
Centos centos
BitNami bitnami
TurnKey root
NanoStack ubuntu
OmniOS ec2-user
FreeBSD ec2-user

So As defined above you need to use default username for logging on to respective operating system or Distros.

  • Logging on RHEL using default user “ec2-user”

Eg. For logging on to RHEL ec2 instance you need to use default AWS username “ec2-user”. Once logged in you need to use sudo command to root user for performing admin tasks as below:

  • Logging on Ubuntu using default user “ubuntu”

Same way you need to use default user “ubuntu” for logging onto Ubuntu EC2 instance and then “use sudo su -” for performing admin tasks further.

Same way you can use default username in AWS described in “Default usernames in AWS” table.

