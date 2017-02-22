UX Techno

How to create FTP user with specific directory access in 7 easy steps

This post describes How we can  create FTP user with specific directory access. This enables us to restrict the user to only be able to do anything within that folder.

So lets create FTP user with specific directory access:

Step 1: Firstly you need to setup an FTP server. Please check this guide for the same.

Step 2: Change “chroot_local_user” to YES.

change below parameter in “/etc/vsftpd/vsftpd.conf” to YES. Un-hash it if its hashed.

Step 3: Restart the FTP service.

Step 4: Create directory for FTP.

Step 5: Create ftp user and set password for the same user.

Step 6: Change ownership for the directory and set it up as it default home directory.

Step 7: Change FTP users shells to  nologin if you want to only perform ftp operation. This makes user to unable to logon to server via ssh or telnet.

Recheck it using below command that users home and shell is modified.

Testing:

Try to login from other system with below command (for logout use bye command):

create FTP user with specific directory access

Since we have assigned nologin shell to user he cannot login to system.

 

create FTP user with specific directory access

 

