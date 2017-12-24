3 Step procedure to Setup ubuntu firewall

Although there is no need for firewall on Linux systems such as Ubuntu. Having firewall ads up more security to your system. That is why we are discussing about how to setup Ubuntu firewall. In this post we will be installing GUFW aka Uncomplicated Firewall on Ubuntu 16.04.

How to setup Ubuntu firewall

Step1: Install GUFW firewall

manmohan@ubuntu:~$ sudo apt-get install gufw 1 manmohan @ ubuntu : ~ $ sudo apt - get install gufw

Step2: Check the status of firewall

Now to check the status of the firewall navigate to system setting–> [system tab] Firewall configuration

In the below widow firewall status is ON.

Step 3: Setup ubuntu firewall different options in GUFW

Allowing connections:

Let’s say you want to add a rule so that, incoming traffic on port 80 for TCP protocol is allowed then follow below list of steps:

a. Click on + sign on the left bottom of the window.

b. Select simple tab which is in middle.

c. Select below list of options

Click on Add button finally to add the rule.

You can see rules added in the main Firewall window as below:

Denying connections

Lets say you want to deny connection on msql port 3306 then click on + sign as previously and select below set of options and press Add button.

Setting up an preferences

You can able to set preferences options as per your need.Such as you can able to set the logging level to low, medium or even to high. To set your preferences goto option Edit –> Preferences. Even you can setup profile such as home, office etc. in this window as below:

Resetting to default option.

In case you wan to reset all the setting to its defaults values select reset option Edit –> Reset current profile option.

That’s how we can setup Ubuntu firewall in Ubuntu 16.04.

