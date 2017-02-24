This post describes about how to setup Samba server for file sharing with windows client. Samba is a freeware open source software suite that can be used for file sharing and print services. Using the SMB protocol we can share files across windows client.

So Let’s learn How to setup Samba server for file sharing with Windows client.

What we require for this demo:

A Linux server with RHEL 6 Operating system A windows client Running “portmap/rpcbind” and “xinetd” services on linux server. Firewall should be off on server.

Step 1: Check if you have samba install on RHEL.

[root@rhel1 ~]# rpm -qa|grep samba samba-winbind-clients-3.5.10-114.el6.x86_64 samba-common-3.5.10-114.el6.x86_64 samba-client-3.5.10-114.el6.x86_64 1 2 3 4 [ root @ rhel1 ~ ] # rpm -qa|grep samba samba - winbind - clients - 3.5.10 - 114.el6.x86_64 samba - common - 3.5.10 - 114.el6.x86_64 samba - client - 3.5.10 - 114.el6.x86_64

Now Install samba:

[root@rhel1 ~]# yum install samba 1 [ root @ rhel1 ~ ] # yum install samba

Recheck samba package after installation:

[root@rhel1 ]# rpm -qa|grep samba samba-winbind-clients-3.5.10-114.el6.x86_64 samba-3.5.10-114.el6.x86_64 samba-common-3.5.10-114.el6.x86_64 samba-client-3.5.10-114.el6.x86_64 [root@rhel1 ]# 1 2 3 4 5 6 [ root @ rhel1 ] # rpm -qa|grep samba samba - winbind - clients - 3.5.10 - 114.el6.x86_64 samba - 3.5.10 - 114.el6.x86_64 samba - common - 3.5.10 - 114.el6.x86_64 samba - client - 3.5.10 - 114.el6.x86_64 [ root @ rhel1 ] #

Step 2: Create a directory that you want to share to windows client.

[root@rhel1 ~]# mkdir /db_data [root@rhel1 ~]# 1 2 [ root @ rhel1 ~ ] # mkdir /db_data [ root @ rhel1 ~ ] #

Change folder permission.

[root@rhel1 ~]# chmod 777 /db_data [root@rhel1 ~]# 1 2 [ root @ rhel1 ~ ] # chmod 777 /db_data [ root @ rhel1 ~ ] #

Step 3: Now open “/etc/samba/smb.conf” file using vi,add/modify following lines of parameter. You can use same workgroup name of the windows client also.

workgroup = WORKGORUP server string = Samba Server Version %v 1 2 workgroup = WORKGORUP server string = Samba Server Version % v

Also add below entry for sharing “/db_data” mount point over network. Our task is to share data folder for “sambauser” user so go in the end of same file and do editing as shown below.

#For sharing /db_data [dbdata] comment = Uxtechno data path = /db_data public = no writable = yes printable = no browsable = yes write list= test 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 #For sharing /db_data [ dbdata ] comment = Uxtechno data path = / db_data public = no writable = yes printable = no browsable = yes write list = test

Save the file using :wq! command.

Step 4: create sambauser using useradd command. Set its password using below command.

[root@rhel1]# smbpasswd -a sambauser New SMB password: Retype new SMB password: Added user sambauser. 1 2 3 4 [ root @ rhel1 ] # smbpasswd -a sambauser New SMB password : Retype new SMB password : Added user sambauser .

Step 5: Restart samba service.

[root@rhel1 db_data]# service smb restart Shutting down SMB services: [ OK ] Starting SMB services: [ OK ] [root@rhel1 db_data]# 1 2 3 4 [ root @ rhel1 db_data ] # service smb restart Shutting down SMB services : [ OK ] Starting SMB services : [ OK ] [ root @ rhel1 db_data ] #

Step 6: This step is only needed when your windows workgroup name is different from workgroup parameter in the step 3.

Login to Windows client and change workgroup to “WORKGORUP” as below:

> Go to system properties and click on the change button.

In the next windows set the workgroup name as “WORKGROUP” and click Ok.

Reboot your windows client after changing workgroup name.

Step 7: Try to access “/db_data” shared by our samba server on the windows client using “\\192.168.216.134” command in run window as below and click Ok.

Kindly note that 192.168.216.134 is the ipaddress of the samba server.

Window’s system will ask for username and password. Please enter username as “sambauser” and password set during the step 4.

And click Ok.

You can able to access the files shared by samba server as below:

You can also also check the status of access using below command on samba server using below command: