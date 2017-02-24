UX Techno

How to setup Samba server for file sharing with Windows client

This post describes about how to setup Samba server for file sharing with windows client. Samba is a freeware open source software suite that can be used for file sharing and print services. Using the SMB protocol we can share files across windows client.

So Let’s learn How to setup Samba server for file sharing with Windows client.

What we require for this demo:

  1. A Linux server with RHEL 6 Operating system
  2. A windows client
  3. Running “portmap/rpcbind” and “xinetd”  services on linux server.
  4. Firewall should be off on server.

Step 1: Check if you have samba install on RHEL.

Now Install samba:

Recheck samba package after installation:

 

Step 2:  Create a directory that you want to share to windows client.

Change folder permission.

Step 3: Now open “/etc/samba/smb.conf” file using vi,add/modify following lines of parameter. You can use same workgroup name of the windows client also.

Also add below entry for sharing  “/db_data” mount point over network. Our task is to share data folder for “sambauser” user so go in the end of same file and do editing as shown below.

Save the file using :wq! command.

Step 4: create sambauser using useradd command. Set its password using below command.

Step 5: Restart samba service.

Step 6: This step is only needed when your windows workgroup name is different from workgroup parameter in the step 3.

Login to Windows client and change workgroup to “WORKGORUP” as below:

> Go to system properties and click on the change button.setup Samba server for file sharing

In the next windows set the workgroup name as “WORKGROUP” and click Ok.

setup Samba server for file sharing

Reboot your windows client after changing workgroup name.

Step 7: Try to access “/db_data” shared by our samba server on the windows client using “\\192.168.216.134” command in run window as below and click Ok.

Kindly note that  192.168.216.134 is the ipaddress of the samba server.

setup Samba server for file sharing

Window’s system will ask for username and password. Please enter username as “sambauser” and password set during the step 4.

https://cdn1.linuxroutes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/setup-Samba-server-for-file-sharing

And click Ok.

You can able to access the files shared by samba server as below:

setup Samba server for file sharing

 

setup Samba server for file sharing

You can also also check the status of access using below command on samba server using below command:

 

