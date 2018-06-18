UX Techno

Platform for learning UNIX & LINUX technologies




How to install Docker on Linux (RHEL/Centos/Ubuntu/Debian)

By Leave a Comment

In this article we will be discussing step by step guide to install docker on Linux on various flavours such as RHEL/Centos/Ubuntu/Debian. install Docker on Linux

Kindly note that there are two types of Docker available in the market CE (Community Edition (CE) is ideal for developers and small teams)and EE (Enterprise Edition (EE) 2.0 is the only enterprise-ready). So in case your operating system is Enterprise level then you cannot install CE version of docker. You can only intall EE type of Docker on it.

Docker is an containerised environment which can be installed on OS like Linux, Windows and even on Mac also using which we can run many services using images. Please follow this article to know more about Docker.

Steps to Install Docker on Linux ( RHEL and Centos).

1. Firstly install device mapper that gives us ability to use different types of storage sub-systems for containers and also lvm2.

2.  Add official docker repository using below command:

Note: This will add community edition repo in case you want to install enterprise edition change ce to ee in the above command.

3. Perform the yum update using below command.

4. Finally install docker ce using below command:

Installation logs:

5. Now enable and start the docker using below command:

6. In case you want to check the current status of the docker fire below command:

Install Docker on Linux

7. If you would like to use Docker as a non-root user(manmohan user in my case), you should now consider
adding your user to the “docker” group with something like this so that normal user can able to run docker commands:

8. Check current version of docker with below command:

Steps to Install Docker on Linux ( Ubuntu and Debian).

1. Install packages to allow apt to use a repository over HTTPS:

2. Pull Docker’s official GPG key:

3. Use the following command to set up the stable repository.

4. Update the apt package index.

5. Install the latest version of Docker CE using below command:

Installation logs:

6. If you would like to use Docker as a non-root user(manmohan user in my case), you should now consider
adding your user to the “docker” group with something like this so that normal user can able to run docker commands:

7. Check current version of Docker using below command:

In this way we can able to Install Docker on Linux with various flavours such as RHEL/Centos/Ubuntu and Debian.

Filed Under: devops

If this post helped you by any means, then Please
Support Us! by making Payment Payment Link.
Subscribe For RSS Feed::Here.
Like my facebook page FaceBook Page
Follow Us on Twitter:: Twitter
Follow Us on YouTube:: YouTube

Leave a Reply

Hey You!

Subscribe and Get latest updates in your mail box.

Thank you for sending! 

Hey You!

Subscribe and Get latest updates in your mail box.

Thank you for sending! 

Read more:
Upgrade ubuntu to latest version using single command with zzupdate.

This article will quickly guide you about how to Upgrade ubuntu to latest version with just single command.

Close