Quick guide for Linux check disk space

In the world of Linux | Unix system administration one of our tasks is to perform Linux check disk space. Performing Linux check disk space operation makes us aware about the current utilization of the mount point within the system. Here is list of command for Linux check disk space.

Linux check disk space commands

1.  df command.

df is the major native command built inside the linux system used for linux check disk space. df stands for “disk free”. Meaning that, it displays utilization of the mount points in linux. There are various options available for df command. Without any option it displays information like file system , used space , how much space available and also the utilization in terms of percentages as below:

There are different options within df commands, lets explore one by one.

a. Human readable format

In the sample output without any option displays the utilization in bytes. To make it more informatory use option “-h” along with df command which will display the utilization is Gb. Mb as below:

b. Specific mount-point

In “1a” system displays information related to all the mount points within the system. What if you want information related to any specific mount point. Then you must give the mount point after the df command which will print information related that mount point only. eg. to display information related to /home mount point use below command:

c. File system type

Let’s say you also need information related to filesystem type (ext2, ext3 or ext4) in the output. Then use option “-T” along with df command.

d. Limiting the list as per the filesystem type

  • Including certain type of file system type.

In case you only want to (include) display filesystem of the type ext4. Then use “-t” option followed by “Filesystem type” as below:

  • Excluding certain type of filesystem type

Let’s say, you don’t want filesystem type ext4 to be appeared in the output then you must use “-x” followed by type of filesystem.

The above output excluded all the filesystem with ext4 and only displayed information for the “tmpfs” type of filesystem.

e. inode information. 

If you want to print information related to inodes then use option “-i” along with the df command.

f. All filesystem 

In case you want to print information related to all file system which includes dummy filesystem also. Then “-a” option after df command as below:

2. du command

“du” command also displays utilization related to file or directory in linux. du stands for “disk usage”.

Basic syntax of du command:

a. Human readable 

To display output in human readable format ie in terms of Gb or Mb instead of Kb use “-h” option.

b. Specific file or directory 

To display information specific to any directory  or file,  use that file or dir followed by du command as below:

E.g. for tmp dir  use below command.

c. Summarise output. 

In the output 2b you have seen that, all the files or directories utilization have been shown. However, if you don’t want to show this all directories instead you just want information related to that directory only in the output then use “-s” option.

Please check guide on extending mount point in case your utilization reached threshold.

