UX Techno

Platform for learning UNIX & LINUX technologies

Quick Guide: How to install and configure ansible in Linux for Automation

By Leave a Comment

 Why to install and configure Ansible in Linux. 

Using configuration management systems we can control large numbers of servers which makes system administrators life easy. In a nutshell we can control or manage huge number of server or systems from single central server with the help of automation tools.

There are many such tools are available for automation such as Chef or Puppet. However these tools are some what complex in nature. We have got great alternative to these options which is Ansible. Since its very much easy to install and configure Ansible in Linux.

This guide will quickly  guide you on how to install and configure Ansible in Linux.install and configure ansible in Linux

How Ansible Works!

Ansible  does not use any agents for carrying out the automation tasks, which means that there are no background processes runs on the clients. Instead Ansible makes connection using SSH for carrying out its operations.

Setup details for Ansible installation.

Ansible management  server details:

Client machine details:

Step1: Installing Ansible on management server.

For Linux Mint,Ubuntu and Debian

For  RHEL,CentOS and Fedora

Please note that there are no official Ansible repository for RedHat  , howerver we can still install Ansible by enabling epel repository under RHEL or Centos.

After installing the Ansible you can check the version using below command.

Filed Under: Linux

If this post helped you by any means, then Please
Support Us! by making Payment Payment Link.
Subscribe For RSS Feed::Here.
Like my facebook page FaceBook Page
Follow Us on Twitter:: Twitter
Follow Us on YouTube:: YouTube

Leave a Reply

Read more:
Stop wasting money on Practice Linux server ,Build free server on AWS in minutes.

With AWS you can build free server on aws that to within a minute.amazon AWS offers free tier with a...

Close