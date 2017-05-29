UX Techno

How to enable trusted mode in HPUX

This post will quickly guide you on how to enable trusted mode in HPUX or how to make system trusted in HPUX.nable trusted mode in HPUX

What is Trusted mode in HPUX?

 

 

In trusted mode HPUX OS will turned on the system auditing.With system auditing we can trace each and every system call issued by each user on the system. In case your HPUX system is non-trusted then system auditing will be disabled.

Password management features in Trusted mode:

a. You can specify grace period and expiry period for the password.

b. You can specify system-wide password aging policy.

c. You can specify an absolute account life.

d. You can also able to  disable accounts after repeated login failures.

f. You can also use a random password generator in HPUX system.

How to enable trusted mode in HPUX or how to make HPUX system trusted:

1. Make the backup of /etc/shadow file

2. Now use tsconvert command to enable trusted mode in HPUX as below:

3. Create pwhist file under tcb folder or directory as below:

4. Change password for all users since they get expired after you make the system trusted.

5. Just to crosscheck try to log in to server with your new password.

 

