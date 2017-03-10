UX Techno

Platform for learning UNIX & LINUX technologies

How to resolve bad magic number in super-block error

By Leave a Comment

Learn how to resolve bad magic number in super-block error in Linux. This process describes step by step procedure to resolve bad magic number in super-block error.

Error: bad magic number in super-block error

So Below is the error that you may get while booting of the server.

bad magic number in super-block

Now to solve this error of “bad magic number in super-block error” firstly you need to know the location of the super-block by which you can resolve the issue.

Step1: Get the location of  backup superblock  

This will not format file system or create any new file system. However this command will give the location of the backup superblock.

As per output backup super blocks are stored at location “32768” and also at “98304”. Now let’s use location “32768” and supply this as parameter to command “e2fsck” to resolve “bad magic number in super-block” error.

Filed Under: Linux

Leave a Reply