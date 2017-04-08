UX Techno

Platform for learning UNIX & LINUX technologies

Quick Guide: How To hack android with Kali Linux

By Leave a Comment

In my earlier Post you we have learned how to hack windows using Kali Linux. This time we are going to hack android with Kali Linux. We are making use of msfvenom tool within Kali linux which is best combination of Msfpayload and Msfencode.

NOTE:  This tutorial is for educational purpose only.

Prerequisite for Hack Android

  1. Kali Linux
  2. Android Phone : For demonstration purpose we have used Android emulator provided by Google.

Steps to hack Android

1.  Create Payload

To create Trojan for the android hack we need to create payload using msfvenom utility with Kali linux.

In the above command LHOST ip specified is used within the ifconfig command from Kali Linux.

The above command create trojan apk file which can be installed on the target phone to exploit , however before this we need to sign this apk for proper installation. Follow below list of steps for the same.

a. Create Keystore:

Above command asks about the list of question and password.

b. Sign the created apk file using jarsigner.

c. Verify the apk created using jarsigner.

d. Optimize the apk file using zipalign.

Before proceeding,  install zipalign using command below:

Now lets optimize the apk.

So our final apk which we are using to hack android is named as “my0704_sign.apk”.

2. Start the msfconsole on Kali Linux for exploiting the android phone.

In the above msf prompt launch the android payload and multi handler exploit using commands below:

In the command below we are using Kali linux ip for exploit can be taken from ifconfig command on Kali Linux. Also we are using port number 4444 for exploit.

And then give finally exploit command which will wait till execution of apk on the android phone.

Execution of apk on android.

Here we are using the Android emulator provided by Google. Hence you need to download the ISO image from this website.

Once downloaded you can create normal virtual machine in vmware and mount this iso on vm to start the vm machine. Setup android vm using your gmail id.

Leave a Reply

x
Like UxTechnoAlready liked? You can close this