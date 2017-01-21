UX Techno

How to take LVM snapshot backup in LINUX

With the help of LVM snapshot backup we can freeze current state of an LVM volume. Making LVM snapshot backup make us to keep current state of volume and we can revert this state back if any needs arises during activity. A volume consists of two parts:  file system metadata and the actual blocks containing data in a file.

While creating LVM snapshot backup volume the file system metadata is copied to the newly created snapshot volume. The file blocks stay on the original volume, however, and as long as nothing has changed in the snapshot metadata, all pointers to the blocks on the original volume remain correct. When a file changes on the original volume, the original blocks are copied to the snapshot volume before the change is committed to the file system.

Scenario: For the demo of LVM snapshot backup , we have created one logical volume “etc_dup” in the volume group “myvg” and it been mounted on the mount point “/etc_dup” ,where we have copied sample /etc files using below command. To know more about creating volume click here.

So let’s start with LVM snapshot backup activity:

Step 1: Check overview of all volume group within system using vgs command.For our demo 50mb space is more than sufficient.

Step 2: Now create snapshot volume with size 50MB  in order to store the snapshot of mount point “/etc_dup”

