How To Perform linux kernel upgrade in 5 easy steps

Performing an linux kernel upgrade offers new features and improvements. Here is a quick way to perform Linux kernel upgrade.

Steps for Linux kernel upgrade

1. Note down current kernel version details:

Will suggest to take the HW and Software information of the server using cfg2html in case future needs.

2.  Download the latest kernel packages from the yum server.

Make sure your system is connected to RHN network.

In the above command we have just downloaded the kernel packages required at the location “/tmp/kernel_pkg” by specifying the “–downloaddir=” parameter option to yum command. As per the downloaded files newer version will be “3.10.0-514.10.2.”

3. Perform the Linux kernel upgrade

Once you have successfully downloaded the latest kernel rpms. Go to that particular directory. As per RedHat please do not use -U option with an rpm command for Linux kernel upgrade since it will overwrite the currently installed kernel, which creates boot loader problems later on.

