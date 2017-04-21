4 Awesome ways to find top CPU consuming processes in Linux.

UX Techno

Major part of sysadmin time goes into finding the cause of the load on the system eg. Finding processes which are consuming the resources. This post will help you with how to quickly find top CPU consuming processes in Linux.

1. Finding out  top CPU consuming processes in Linux using ps command.

There is one liner code available with ps command which will help you  to find top CPU consuming processes in Linux.

Command:

Sample Output:

2. Continuously monitoring top CPU consuming processes in Linux.

Lets say you don’t want single sample output of the command instead you want to monitor the output continuously. Yes you can do it using watch command as below:

Command:

Sample output:

3. Top CPU consuming processes in Linux using top command.

The same output of the ps command can also be achieved using the native top command in linux to find top cpu consuming processes in Linux.

Command:

Sample output:

4. Find Top CPU consuming processes in Linux using htop command.

Like top command htop utility within linux which will help you to find the top cpu consuming processes in Linux.  To find it out use “htop” command.

Command:

Once you fired htop command, a continuous running window will open same like top as below:

top cpu consuming processes in Linux

Now to sort out the processes by cpu utilization  simply press “F6” button and then select cpu and press enter. You will now see the processes sorted according to cpu utilization as below:

top cpu consuming processes in Linux

 

 

