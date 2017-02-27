UX Techno

Superb Way To perform storage migration using lvconvert Without Data-loss and Downtime

Your Storage system has reached almost to the end of support and you want to migrate to newer technologies. Area of concern here is downtime and data-loss.Of course you can do this using backup and restore methodology or using pvmove. However, smart way for performing storage migration using lvconvert. This method does not involve downtime also it guarantees 100% against data-loss.

Demo scenario:

You have mount point “/uxtechno” which is being created using LVM. Now this mount point is created using “/dev/sdf1” which comes from old fashioned storage system and support of the same storage system is coming to an end. Now new disk /dev/sdg is allocated to system. And you want to migrate all the data from old disk to new disk without any data-loss and downtime. In this case, you can perform storage migration using lvconvert.

Details of the system.

1. Mount point

2. Check current underlying disk , volume group and lv details:

Volume group:

LV Details:

Currently resided file on the mount point

Step 1: Check  for new disk , create new PV and add it current volume group.

storage migration using lvconvert

In the above output /dev/sdg is the new disk coming from new storage system.

a. Create new partition using fdisk command.

b. Create new PV.

c. Add this new disk to current VG.

Now VG will have two PV’s as below, confirm it using vgdisplay -v vg_uxtechno command:

storage migration using lvconvert

Step 2: Create Mirror

Now create mirror using lvconvert command which is main stage of performing storage migration using lvconvert.

In the above command -m 1 creates single mirror and  –mirrorlog core specifies log be kept in memory which eliminates the need for an extra log device.

Step 3: Once migration is completed check the status of mirror.

storage migration using lvconvert

In the above output 100% data is mirrored.

Step 4: Remove mirror.

Once you are sure about that everything is Ok. You can remove mirror. Which is almost final stage of storage migration using lvconvert.

LV level Check.

Check the files under /uxtechno.

In the above output newer disk device is shown in lvs output and also our files under mount point are intact which confirms that we have successfully done storage migration using lvconvert.

Step 5: Now everything is done It’s time to remove our old disk from the volume group.

 

