How to setup linux iSCSI target initiator on RHEL7 for Storage allocation

Using iscsi you can share block level storage to the client machine. This iscsi uses the existing ip to share and access the storage over the network.We can setup linux iSCSI target initiator , so that storage can be shared from one Linux server to the client linux machine. So Let’s setup linux iSCSI target initiator on RHEL7.

Steps to setup linux iSCSI target initiator on RHEL7

We have two systems to setup linux iSCSI target initiator with RHEL7 installed.

From this server we will be creating one disk (lun) and presenting to our client (rhel2).

This is the machine which will access the storage lun from the server(rhel1).

Step1:  Install targetcli on server rhel1.

On the iscsi target server rhel1 install the package called targetcli.

Step2: Check the disk to configured on rhel1.

Check the disk on the rhel1 server which we will be configuring as a lun . In this case we have attached 2 Gb disk (/dev/xvdf) on the server.

Step3: Setup iscsi target on rhel1.

Now let’s setup iscsi target for the disk /dev/xvdf.

a. Access the targetcli.

Give the command targetcli on the server rhel1.

To check details of configuration just type ls command at prompt , since we don’t configured as of now it will give blank output as below:

b. Create block level lun.

Now we need to create a lun (mytestlun) by using the disk  /dev/xvdf under iscsi using block create command and reconfirm the same using ls command.

setup linux iSCSI target initiator

The ls command confirms that /dev/xvdf is now configured as block device as a lun name mytestlun.

c.Create iscsi target on rhel1

Now create iscsi target on the server rhel1 using iscsi/ create command :

Above command created a target with iqn number which is nothing but unique identifier so that iscsi target and initiator can communicate with each other.  To check the iqn number again use ls command:

d. Bring the lun under iscsi luns configuration.

Now we need to bring the lun created in backstores under iscsi luns configuration with command below:

Note: Here we are following the hierarchy given in the ls output meaning that we are using iscsi followd by iqn number followed by port group tpg1 and then luns.  You can confirm using ls command:

setup linux iSCSI target initiator

Now if you see lun0 is created and configured under luns hierarchy which is created using “block/mytestlun” .

After this we need to configure ACL for the lun0 so that it can be access only by valid iscsi initiator in our case rhel2.

e. Note down the iqn number of the client rhel2.

So before proceeding we need to follow below steps on iscsi initiator rhel2 client.

  • Install package “iscsi-initiator-utils” on the client rhel2.

  • Note down the iqn number from client so that ACL can be configured on server.

In the above step iqn number is “iqn.1994-05.com.redhat:15acf6ffb6” please make note the same so that it can be used for giving ACL to lun0.

f. Configure the ACL for created lun0

Now we are configuring the ACL so that lun0 can be mapped with iqn number “iqn.1994-05.com.redhat:15acf6ffb6” of the client (rhel2). Give below acl create command on rhel1 :

setup linux iSCSI target initiator

ls command confirms that lun0 has been given access to iqn number of the client rhel2 “iqn.1994-05.com.redhat:15acf6ffb6”. So that this lun0 can be access by rhel2 for further operations.  Here our server side configuration is done. Just type exit command at the prompt to save the configuration.

All the configuration is stored in the file “/etc/target/saveconfig.json”

Follow below steps on client rhel2 iscsi initiator.

NOTE: Please ping the rhel1 server from client rhel2. before proceeding.

