10 Steps about How to create LVM Volume

Logical Volume Manager (LVM) is a software which provides the abstraction layer over the physical disk. Which  hides the details regarding where does data stored on the disk or from where the data comes from actual physical disk whenever it is requested.Before learning how to create lvm lets learn terms in LVM so that it will become easy to grasp the commands about LVM administration.

Terms involved in the LVM.

  1. The Physical Disk/Media: It is the raw hard disk where the actual data is going to store.  Ex: :  /dev/hda, /dev/hda6, /dev/sda.
  2. Physical Volume (PV): To bring the physical disk under LVM control we need to create the LVM data structure on the disk. once its created the its called as a PV.
  3. Physical Extents (PE):PV is divided into PE’s.
  4. Volume Group(VG): is made of number of PE coming from one or more PV’s.
  5. Logical Volume (LV): A Logical Volume is the end result of our work, and it’s there that we store our information.
  6. FileSystem:is the actual formatted LM which is formatted first and the mounted on the directory for actual storage of the information.

To understand the above terms more clearly refer to below diagrams:

Physical Volume, contains Physical Extents:

Volume Group, containing 2 Physical Volumes (PVs) with 6 Physical Extents:

We now further expand this:

This shows us two filesystems, spanning two disks.

The /home filesystem contains 4 Physical Extents, the /var filesystem contains 2 Physical Extents.

Practicals: Now lets learn how to create LVM volume so that it can be mounted on Linux server.

Steps to create LVM volume

1.  Checking the attached disk:

2. Create LVM data structure on the disk /dev/sdc

2a. Recheck it using pvdisply command.

3. Create new VG

4.Then Create new LV of size 200mb in the newly created VG.

5. Check the LV

