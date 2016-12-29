10 Steps about How to create LVM Volume

Logical Volume Manager (LVM) is a software which provides the abstraction layer over the physical disk. Which hides the details regarding where does data stored on the disk or from where the data comes from actual physical disk whenever it is requested.Before learning how to create lvm lets learn terms in LVM so that it will become easy to grasp the commands about LVM administration.
Terms involved in the LVM.
- The Physical Disk/Media: It is the raw hard disk where the actual data is going to store. Ex: : /dev/hda, /dev/hda6, /dev/sda.
- Physical Volume (PV): To bring the physical disk under LVM control we need to create the LVM data structure on the disk. once its created the its called as a PV.
- Physical Extents (PE):PV is divided into PE’s.
- Volume Group(VG): is made of number of PE coming from one or more PV’s.
- Logical Volume (LV): A Logical Volume is the end result of our work, and it’s there that we store our information.
- FileSystem:is the actual formatted LM which is formatted first and the mounted on the directory for actual storage of the information.
To understand the above terms more clearly refer to below diagrams:
Physical Volume, contains Physical Extents:
1
2
3
+-----[ Physical Volume ]------+
| PE | PE | PE | PE | PE | PE |
+------------------------------+
Volume Group, containing 2 Physical Volumes (PVs) with 6 Physical Extents:
1
2
3
4
5
+------[ Volume Group ]-----------------+
| +--[PV]--------+ +--[PV]---------+ |
| | PE | PE | PE | | PE | PE | PE | |
| +--------------+ +---------------+ |
+---------------------------------------+
We now further expand this:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
+------[ Volume Group ]-----------------+
| +--[PV]--------+ +--[PV]---------+ |
| | PE | PE | PE | | PE | PE | PE | |
| +--+---+---+---+ +-+----+----+---+ |
| | | | +-----/ | | |
| | | | | | | |
| +-+---+---+-+ +----+----+--+ |
| | Logical | | Logical | |
| | Volume | | Volume | |
| | | | | |
| | /home | | /var | |
| +-----------+ +------------+ |
+---------------------------------------+
This shows us two filesystems, spanning two disks.
The /home filesystem contains 4 Physical Extents, the /var filesystem contains 2 Physical Extents.
Practicals: Now lets learn how to create LVM volume so that it can be mounted on Linux server.
Steps to create LVM volume
1. Checking the attached disk:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
[root@mann ~]# fdisk -l
Disk /dev/sda: 21.5 GB, 21474836480 bytes
255 heads, 63 sectors/track, 2610 cylinders
Units = cylinders of 16065 * 512 = 8225280 bytes
Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
I/O size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
Disk identifier: 0x00076e7f
Device Boot Start End Blocks Id System
/dev/sda1 * 1 39 307200 83 Linux
Partition 1 does not end on cylinder boundary.
/dev/sda2 39 2093 16501760 83 Linux
/dev/sda3 2093 2611 4161536 82 Linux swap / Solaris
Disk /dev/sdb: 5368 MB, 5368709120 bytes
255 heads, 63 sectors/track, 652 cylinders
Units = cylinders of 16065 * 512 = 8225280 bytes
Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
I/O size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
Disk identifier: 0x00000000
Disk /dev/sdb doesn't contain a valid partition table
Disk /dev/sdc: 2147 MB, 2147483648 bytes
255 heads, 63 sectors/track, 261 cylinders
Units = cylinders of 16065 * 512 = 8225280 bytes
Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
I/O size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
Disk identifier: 0x00000000
Disk /dev/sdc doesn't contain a valid partition table
Disk /dev/sdd: 1073 MB, 1073741824 bytes
255 heads, 63 sectors/track, 130 cylinders
Units = cylinders of 16065 * 512 = 8225280 bytes
Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
I/O size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
Disk identifier: 0x00000000
Disk /dev/sdd doesn't contain a valid partition table
Disk /dev/dm-1: 440 MB, 440401920 bytes
255 heads, 63 sectors/track, 53 cylinders
Units = cylinders of 16065 * 512 = 8225280 bytes
Sector size (logical/physical): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
I/O size (minimum/optimal): 512 bytes / 512 bytes
Disk identifier: 0x00000000
Disk /dev/dm-1 doesn't contain a valid partition table
2. Create LVM data structure on the disk /dev/sdc
1
2
3
[root@mann ~]# pvcreate /dev/sdc
Physical volume "/dev/sdc" successfully created
2a. Recheck it using pvdisply command.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
[root@mann ~]# pvdisplay
--- Physical volume ---
PV Name /dev/sdb
VG Name vg01
PV Size 5.00 GiB / not usable 4.00 MiB
Allocatable yes
PE Size 4.00 MiB
Total PE 1279
Free PE 1174
Allocated PE 105
PV UUID 3p2Wdk-SkZD-76ko-TQiP-IrwX-Whk5-WIzR7Q
"/dev/sdc" is a new physical volume of "2.00 GiB"
--- NEW Physical volume ---
PV Name /dev/sdc
VG Name
PV Size 2.00 GiB
Allocatable NO
PE Size 0
Total PE 0
Free PE 0
Allocated PE 0
PV UUID qoiBZ4-mRwV-G96p-U07x-zxwf-4iqY-wLPKUS
3. Create new VG
1
2
3
[root@mann ~]# vgcreate myvg /dev/sdc
Volume group "myvg" successfully created
4.Then Create new LV of size 200mb in the newly created VG.
1
2
3
[root@mann ~]# lvcreate -L 200 myvg
Logical volume "lvol0" created
5. Check the LV
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
[root@mann ~]# lvdisplay
--- Logical volume ---
LV Name /dev/myvg/lvol0
VG Name myvg
LV UUID Jul8hw-3hWt-HYzM-cjiA-jysn-1YrU-4SPqgV
LV Write Access read/write
LV Status available
# open 0
LV Size 200.00 MiB
Current LE 50
Segments 1
Allocation inherit
Read ahead sectors auto
- currently set to 256
Block device 253:0
--- Logical volume ---
LV Name /dev/vg01/lvol0
VG Name vg01
LV UUID ziIOqS-WGe6-uv6X-F4GU-x7U9-MSfA-9ugZ42
LV Write Access read/write
LV Status available
# open 0
LV Size 420.00 MiB
Current LE 105
Segments 1
Allocation inherit
Read ahead sectors auto
- currently set to 256
Block device 253:1
Leave a Reply