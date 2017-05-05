UX Techno

How to convert xls file to csv file in Linux and vice versa

Excel is an Microsoft spreadsheet program and its extension is .xls or .xlsx. Now we as Linux user can convert xls file to csv file in Linux and .xls to .csv. This quick guide will help you how we can convert xls file to csv file in Linux using program called SSConvert and Unoconv. convert xls file to csv file in Linux

Convert xls file to csv file in Linux.

 

1. Installing SSConvert to convert xls file to csv file in Linux

For REDHAT ,CENTOS and FEDORA.

For UBUNTU and DEBIAN.

Now to show demo on how to convert xls file to csv file in Linux. I am creating sample csv file as below:

So Firstly we will convert this file to xls.

In case you need xlsx file extension use below command:

You can also reconfirm file type using the file command as below:

Now lets convert this xls back to new csv file.

Even you can change the delimiter other than comma if you want. So lets take “;” as delimiter.

2. Installing unoconv program to convert xls file to csv file in Linux

For REDHAT ,CENTOS and FEDORA.

For UBUNTU and DEBIAN.

For showing demo to convert xls file to csv file in Linux we will be renaming our old example file as example1.csv.

Now lets convert this “example1.csv” to xls file.

This will create new “example1.xls” file in the same directory. In case you want to convert to xlsx format command would be:

Now lets convert xls file to csv file in Linux.

Now lets check the file type of the generated files:

 

