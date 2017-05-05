How to convert xls file to csv file in Linux and vice versa

Excel is an Microsoft spreadsheet program and its extension is .xls or .xlsx. Now we as Linux user can convert xls file to csv file in Linux and .xls to .csv. This quick guide will help you how we can convert xls file to csv file in Linux using program called SSConvert and Unoconv.

Convert xls file to csv file in Linux.

1. Installing SSConvert to convert xls file to csv file in Linux

For REDHAT ,CENTOS and FEDORA.

yum install gnumeric 1 yum install gnumeric

For UBUNTU and DEBIAN.

apt-get install gnumeric 1 apt - get install gnumeric

Now to show demo on how to convert xls file to csv file in Linux. I am creating sample csv file as below:

# cat example.csv surname,name,age Manmohan,Mirkar,23 Vikrant,Shinde,46 Nilesh,Patil,69 Vipul,Marathe,23 # 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 # cat example.csv surname , name , age Manmohan , Mirkar , 23 Vikrant , Shinde , 46 Nilesh , Patil , 69 Vipul , Marathe , 23 #

So Firstly we will convert this file to xls.

# ssconvert example.csv myexcel.xls 1 # ssconvert example.csv myexcel.xls

In case you need xlsx file extension use below command:

# ssconvert example.csv myexcel.xlsx 1 # ssconvert example.csv myexcel.xlsx

You can also reconfirm file type using the file command as below:

# file example.csv example.csv: ASCII text, with CRLF line terminators # file myexcel.xls myexcel.xls: Composite Document File V2 Document, Little Endian, Os: Windows, Version 4.10, Code page: 1252, Create Time/Date: Tue May 2 13:30:10 2017 # file myexcel.xlsx myexcel.xlsx: Microsoft OOXML # 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 # file example.csv example . csv : ASCII text , with CRLF line terminators # file myexcel.xls myexcel . xls : Composite Document File V2 Document , Little Endian , Os : Windows , Version 4.10 , Code page : 1252 , Create Time / Date : Tue May 2 13 : 30 : 10 2017 # file myexcel.xlsx myexcel . xlsx : Microsoft OOXML #

Now lets convert this xls back to new csv file.

# ssconvert myexcel.xls mynewcsv.csv # file mynewcsv.csv mynewcsv.csv: ASCII text # cat mynewcsv.csv surname,name,age Manmohan,Mirkar,23 Vikrant,Shinde,46 Nilesh,Patil,69 Vipul,Marathe,23 # 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 # ssconvert myexcel.xls mynewcsv.csv # file mynewcsv.csv mynewcsv . csv : ASCII text # cat mynewcsv.csv surname , name , age Manmohan , Mirkar , 23 Vikrant , Shinde , 46 Nilesh , Patil , 69 Vipul , Marathe , 23 #

Even you can change the delimiter other than comma if you want. So lets take “;” as delimiter.

# ssconvert -O 'separator=; format=raw' myexcel.xls new_delimitor.txt # file new_delimitor.txt new_delimitor.txt: ASCII text # cat new_delimitor.txt surname;name;age Manmohan;Mirkar;23 Vikrant;Shinde;46 Nilesh;Patil;69 Vipul;Marathe;23 # 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 # ssconvert -O 'separator=; format=raw' myexcel.xls new_delimitor.txt # file new_delimitor.txt new_delimitor . txt : ASCII text # cat new_delimitor.txt surname ; name ; age Manmohan ; Mirkar ; 23 Vikrant ; Shinde ; 46 Nilesh ; Patil ; 69 Vipul ; Marathe ; 23 #

2. Installing unoconv program to convert xls file to csv file in Linux

For REDHAT ,CENTOS and FEDORA.

yum install unoconv 1 yum install unoconv

For UBUNTU and DEBIAN.

apt-get install unoconv 1 apt - get install unoconv

For showing demo to convert xls file to csv file in Linux we will be renaming our old example file as example1.csv.

# cp example.csv example1.csv # cat example1.csv surname,name,age Manmohan,Mirkar,23 Vikrant,Shinde,46 Nilesh,Patil,69 Vipul,Marathe,23 # 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 # cp example.csv example1.csv # cat example1.csv surname , name , age Manmohan , Mirkar , 23 Vikrant , Shinde , 46 Nilesh , Patil , 69 Vipul , Marathe , 23 #

Now lets convert this “example1.csv” to xls file.

#unoconv --format xls example1.csv 1 #unoconv --format xls example1.csv

This will create new “example1.xls” file in the same directory. In case you want to convert to xlsx format command would be:

# unoconv --format xlsx example1.csv 1 # unoconv --format xlsx example1.csv

Now lets convert xls file to csv file in Linux.

#unoconv --format csv example1.xls 1 #unoconv --format csv example1.xls

Now lets check the file type of the generated files: