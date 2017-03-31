Awesome way to Create fancy linux banners using figlet

Many times we write a shell script for performing any task. Want to show the status messages with fancy way within your shell script output status messages. Then you must create fancy linux banners using figlet.

Installation for fancy linux banners using figlet:

You can download the rpm using on this link

Once downloaded install it using rpm command as below:

[root@rhel1]# rpm -ivh figlet-2.2.2-1.el6.rf.x86_64.rpm
warning: figlet-2.2.2-1.el6.rf.x86_64.rpm: Header V3 DSA/SHA1 Signature, key ID 6b8d79e6: NOKEY
Preparing...                ########################################### [100%]
   1:figlet                 ########################################### [100%]
[root@rhel1]#

Now let’s begin with creating fancy banners using figlet

1. Sample output:

[root@rhel1 ~]# figlet Hello UxTechno!
 _   _      _ _         _   _ _____ _____         _                  _
| | | | ___| | | ___   | | | |_   _|_   _|__  ___| |__  _ __   ___  | |
| | | |/ _ \ | |/ _ \  | | | | \ \/ / | |/ _ \/ __| '_ \| '_ \ / _ \ | |
| |_| |  __/ | | (_) | | |_| |>  <  | |  __/ (__| | | | | | | (_) |_|
 \___/ \___|_|_|\___/   \___//_/\_\ |_|\___|\___|_| |_|_| |_|\___/(_)

[root@rhel1 ~]#

ScreenShot:

2. You can also use echo command for printing out the message on the screen.

[root@rhel1 ~]# echo 'Hello UxTechno!' | figlet
 _   _      _ _         _   _ _____ _____         _                  _
| | | | ___| | | ___   | | | |_   _|_   _|__  ___| |__  _ __   ___  | |
| | | |/ _ \ | |/ _ \  | | | | \ \/ / | |/ _ \/ __| '_ \| '_ \ / _ \ | |
| |_| |  __/ | | (_) | | |_| |>  <  | |  __/ (__| | | | | | | (_) |_|
 \___/ \___|_|_|\___/   \___//_/\_\ |_|\___|\___|_| |_|_| |_|\___/(_)

[root@rhel1 ~]#

Different fonts for fancy linux banners using figlet

There are many other fonts available under figlet , you can use any of them to create fancy banners.