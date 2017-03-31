UX Techno

Awesome way to Create fancy linux banners using figlet

Many times we write a shell script for performing any task. Want to show the status messages with fancy way within your shell script output status messages. Then you must create fancy linux banners using figlet.

Installation for fancy linux banners using figlet:

  • You can download the rpm using on this link
  • Once downloaded install it using rpm command as below:

Now let’s begin with creating fancy banners using figlet

1.  Sample output:

ScreenShot:

fancy linux banners using figlet

2. You can also use echo command for printing out the message on the screen.

Different fonts for fancy linux banners using figlet

There are many other fonts available under figlet , you can use any of them to create fancy banners.

