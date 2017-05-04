UX Techno

How to resolve “bash: wget: command not found” Error

Wget is an non-interactive down-loader which downloads files from the web. HTTP and FTP protocols being used for downloading the files over internet. However if you don’t have installed wget utility on your system then you may across “bash: wget: command not found” error while execution. This post quickly helps to resolve  “bash: wget: command not found” error.bash: wget: command not found

Error description:

You get following error while using wget command:

How to resolve “bash: wget: command not found”

To resolve “bash: wget: command not found” error you need to install wget utility on the server.

On Debian and Ubuntu:

Sample installation logs:

On RHEL and Centos. 

Sample installation logs:

bash: wget: command not found

How to Use wget for downloading files over web.

Syntax:

Sample wget download logs:

In the above example we have downloaded file “rpmforge-release-0.5.2-2.el6.rf.x86_64.rpm” from the url location “packages.sw.be/rpmforge-release/rpmforge-release-0.5.2-2.el6.rf.x86_64.rpm” using http protocol.

 

 

Filed Under: Linux

