How to Access Ubuntu desktop on AWS EC2

You can install Ubuntu on AWS and access it using ssh port 22. However what if you want to access Ubuntu desktop on AWS EC2. This post will guide you how to access Ubuntu desktop on AWS EC2.Access Ubuntu desktop on AWS EC2

Pre-requisite for Access Ubuntu desktop on AWS EC2

  1. Running  Ubuntu AWS EC2 instance. In case dont know how to install Ubuntu on AWS please follow these steps.
  2. Make sure that you allowed port 5901 in the security group(Described in the link given in the step 1).

Steps:

1. Once you have installed the server on AWS . Login to server. (follow these steps in case you don’t know how to login to Ec2 instance) with default user name ubuntu and then do sudo su – to become root.

2. Installing softwares required for remote desktop in Ubuntu.

3.  Now use vncserver command for giving the password required to Access Ubuntu desktop on AWS EC2.

4. Edit the contents of “.vnc/xstartup” with below:

Save and quit the file using “:wq!” command in vi.

5. Now restart the vncserver process using below two commands.

6. Now to Access Ubuntu desktop on AWS EC2, you must download the tiger vnc java enabled viewer from this link.

7. Once downloaded click on the jar file named as “tightvnc-jviewer.jar”. and enter the “Public DNS” entry for Ubuntu ec2 instance in the dashboard under remote host box in Tiger VNC software.

Access Ubuntu desktop on AWS EC2

 

Enter above Public DNS value in Tiger VNC as below:

Access Ubuntu desktop on AWS EC2

8. Click on connect button and system will ask for password , Please use the same password given in the step 3 and click on “Ok” Button.

Access Ubuntu desktop on AWS EC2

9. Upon successful authentication you can now Access Ubuntu desktop on AWS EC2.

Access Ubuntu desktop on AWS EC2

So this how we Access Ubuntu desktop on AWS EC2.

